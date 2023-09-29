Man, newborn daughter killed in house collapse in UP, several injured

Lucknow, Sep 29 A 25-year-old man and his two-month-old daughter were killed after a number of makeshift houses collapsed in Vrindavan Yojna area here in the wee hours of Friday.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department, and police are at the scene carrying out rescue operations.

The deceased have been identified as Muqadum Ali and his daughter Ayesha.

Locals heard a loud thud, a little after midnight and came out of their homes to find that five makeshift houses had collapsed.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, East Zone, Syed Abbas Ali said that preliminary information suggests that land subsidence occurred possibly due to construction of a multi-level parking and the makeshift houses.

The labourers from Pratapgarh and Sitapur who were working on a nearby construction project were residing in these makeshift houses.

"Twelve people have been injured and admitted to the SGPGI trauma centre," he said.

Police recovered the bodies of the girl and her father from the debris while efforts were on to trace others.

