Man pushes teen girl in front of train for rejecting proposal on Friendship Day, arrested

Jaipur, Aug 9 The Rajasthan Police have arrested a man for killing a 15-year-old girl by pushing her in front of a train after she rejected his friendship proposal on Friendship Day in Udaipur, officials have said.

The accused has been identified as Shourveer Singh, son of Ram Singh.

Udaipur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said that the father of the 15-year-old minor girl lodged a missing report at Pratap Nagar Police Station in Udaipur on the night of August 2. The girl's father claimed that his daughter, who left for computer class, had not yet returned home. Subsequently, an investigation and search were launched.

A police team received information that the body of a girl was lying on a railway track. On receiving the information, the team reached the spot. The girl's family members, who were also called for the identification of the deceased, confirmed that she was their daughter.

The team started an investigation into the incident with the help of intelligence and technical support. The suspect, Shourveer Singh, was detained and during interrogation, the accused confessed the crime. After which the accused was arrested, police said.

According to police, the accused during interrogation said that "since the girl did not befriend him, he lured the girl and called her to the railway track, Debari, on the pretext of a meeting. When the deceased girl refused to befriend the accused, he killed her by pushing her in front of a train coming on the track".

