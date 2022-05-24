Man robs relative's house, later helps lodge FIR

New Delhi, May 24 In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-old man committed daylight robbery at his relative's house and later also helped in the registration of a police complaint, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Pradhuman and his 16-year-old juvenile brother, were arrested by the police.

Furnishing details, DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi said the complainant woman, a resident of Sangam Vihar, lodged an e-FIR on May 17 about a theft at her house in Wazirabad.

She reported that on May 16, she along with her family went to take a holy dip at Yamuna Ghat, Wazirabad, on the occasion of Budh Purnima. After the dip, the complainant went to the house of her relative at Majnu Ka Tilla, Delhi and her three daughters returned home. In the afternoon, the eldest daughter went to the market for shopping and the second daughter went for tuition to a nearby house.

At 2.30 p.m., the relative came to her house, met her 10-year-old daughter and gave her Rs 100 to bring a cold drink from a nearby shop. Meanwhile, the boy allegedly stole a bag kept inside the bed box containing Rs 2,50,000, a pair of gold earrings and one gold pendant and left the house.

During investigation, a police team was constituted which examined more than 20 CCTV cameras footage installed in the vicinity and the nearby areas. The possible routes taken by the culprits were checked and analysed. The team identified some suspects from the technical investigation and showed the same to the victim, who identified the suspects as her relatives namely Pradhuman and his younger brother.

Immediately, the police conducted a raid in Gurugram and apprehended Pradhuman. Stolen cash amounting to Rs 1.37 lakh along with the stolen jewellery i.e. one pair of gold earrings and one gold pendant was recovered from his possession. A part of the stolen money had been spent by the accused.

Later, on his information, the accused juvenile was also nabbed.

