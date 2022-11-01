Man sentenced to 7-yr rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam scam

New Delhi, Nov 1 A Special CBI court in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) on Tuesday awarded seven- year rigorous imprisonment to one impersonator in connection with the Vyapam scam case related to impersonation in PMT-2004 examination.

The court sentenced Vinay Kumar, the impersonator to undergo seven-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The CBI had registered a case immediately following the instructions of the Supreme Court. The case was earlier registered at Khandwa Kotwali police station in 2004 and later on the probe was taken over by the CBI.

The case was against three accused, including candidate, middleman and impersonator, on the allegations of impersonation in PMT-2004 examination conducted by Vyapam.

During the course of trial, Vinay Kumar had fled from the judicial process and a non-bailable warrant was also issued against him in 2015. Kumar was arrested in 2018 by the CBI.

Earlier, the trial court passed the judgement in 2015 holding the candidate guilty and acquitted the middleman. However, the judgement was not pronounced against Kumar (impersonator) as he was absconding in the case.

