Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of 19-year-old in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh), May 21 In a landmark judgment that underscores the severity of crimes against women, a local court in UP's Fatehpur has sentenced Ajay alias Sheelu to death for the brutal rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman.

The heinous crime, which shocked the region, occurred on May 30, 2022.

The young woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, was abducted while returning home from her coaching classes. She was forcibly taken to the forested area of Khairabad by three men, where she was gang-raped and subsequently murdered. The accused was known to the victim. They belonged to the same village.

Her lifeless body was later discovered in the forest, bearing 24 injury marks, as confirmed by the post-mortem report -- evidence of the extreme violence inflicted upon her.

The victim, a resident of Bauhara village in Kanpur, used to travel to Jehanabad for her studies at the coaching centre. Her aspirations were tragically cut short by this act of brutality.

The case was heard in the court of Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court)-1, where the prosecution presented compelling evidence and witness testimonies.

Based on this, the court delivered a strong verdict -- Ajay was sentenced to capital punishment, while his two accomplices received seven years of rigorous imprisonment each.

Judge Ashok Kumar, who delivered the verdict, said that the convict should be punished for such a heinous crime sooner than later, so that a message goes out in society that nothing less than death penalty is the punishment for such a crime.

The victim's father expressed his satisfaction with the court's verdict, stating that the decision has brought peace to his daughter's soul. Since the incident, he had diligently attended every court hearing, determined to see justice served. The entire family feels a sense of closure and is deeply content with the judgment delivered by the court.

This judgment has been hailed as a significant step toward justice for the victim’s family and a stern warning to those who commit such atrocities to women.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor