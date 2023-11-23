Man set on fire in Bihar, dies

Patna, Nov 23 A man was set on fire while he was sleeping in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Mohammad Qadir Pamaria is a native of Godhanpur village. He had sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed to injuries while on way to PMCH, Patna.

Rashid Parvez, the SHO of Jhanjharpur, confirmed the incident.

Ladli, the daughter of the deceased said that she saw the accused fleeing from the spot. The accused identified as Chedi Pamaria is brother-in-law of the victim. He poured petrol on Qadir and set him on fire.

She said that she woke up around 2 am and saw that fire had engulfed the hut where Qadir was sleeping. While raising the alarm, she saw Chedi running away from the hut.

Her mother Rashida Khatoon and other villagers managed to douse the flames but by then Qadir was almost charred to death.

“The family members admitted him to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors referred him to PMCH Patna. The victim died on the way. We have sent the dead body for postmortem,” SHO Parvez said.

He said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had a quarrel with the victim a few days ago and the former had threatened dire consequences.

“We have registered an FIR against Chedi Pamaria under IPC section of murder (302) and efforts are on to nab him,” he said.

