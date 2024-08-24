Man shoots dead wife over dowry in Greater Noida

Noida, Aug 24 In a tragic incident, a woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband over dowry in Greater Noida’s Dankaur area on Saturday.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem.

The police have started investigating the case, and teams are actively searching for the husband and other in-laws who are on the run.

According to the police, the victim’s father reported to the Dankaur police station on August 24 that his daughter was shot by her husband, Deepak Bhardana, a resident of Jaganpur village, along with other in-laws, leading to her death.

The police immediately reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. To maintain order, a police force has been deployed in the village.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar, informed that Chaudhary Harveer Singh, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, lodged a complaint this morning at Dankaur police station, stating that his daughter Nidhi was shot and killed by her husband, Deepak Bhardana.

He also mentioned in the complaint that there had been ongoing disputes between the couple over dowry, and his daughter had returned to their house just a few days ago.

The police have registered the case and formed several teams to arrest the accused husband and other in-laws involved.

This incident highlights the ongoing violence related to dowry in society and underscores the need for strict action.

Earlier, another woman died under suspicious circumstances in Noida.

The deceased woman's brother claimed that even after giving Rs 11 lakh as dowry, her in-laws demanded a Rs 21 lakh Fortuner.

The woman's family tried to resolve the issue by holding Panchayat meetings in the village. To settle the matter, they gave Rs 10 lakh to the in-laws, but their dowry demands were still not fully met.

When the demands were not fulfilled, the in-laws allegedly killed the woman.

