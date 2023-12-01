Man shoots grandfather dead in Bihar’s West Champaran

Patna, Dec 1 A man shot dead his grandfather in Bihar's West Champaran district on Thursday after a spat over land.

The accused, identified as Shahid Ali alias Chand Sheikh, shot his grandfather Sheikh Shaukat, 70, in his head and fled. The incident occurred at Bastha village under Mainatad police station in the district.

Following the incident, local police reached there and sent the dead body for a post-mortem examination.

Police said that Shaukat had two sons Sheikh Ashraf and Sheikh Asghar and a daughter, and had distributed his property between Asghar and his daughter and had not given anything to Ashraf.

Shaukat had also kept 12 Katha lands for his own livelihood.

Ali, who is a son of Ashraf, was applying pressure on his grandfather to register these 12 Kathas to him which Shaukat was refusing to do. This led to a quarrel between them and led to his death.

Police are investigating the matter and making efforts to nab the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor