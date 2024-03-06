Man shoots himself dead in Delhi, family suspects murder

New Delhi, March 6 A 36-year-old man died after he allegedly shot himself dead in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Sachdeva and initial probe revealed that he used to drive auto-rickshaw and had recently lost his job.

Bharat's father alleged that his son was murdered.

"Bharat had two children and why would he take his own life. I do not believe it," he said.

Sharing the details, police said that the incident occurred on Tuesday night and a call regarding the incident was received at around 11 p.m. at Neb Sarai police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The body was shifted to AIIMS for autopsy and a probe has been initiated," a senior police official said.

More details are awaited.

