Man shoots himself, wife consumes poison in UP village

Meerut, Sep 10 In a double tragedy, a 35-year-old farmer, Vipin Kumar, shot himself dead in his house in Akbarpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, and his wife consumed poison on learning of the incident.She is admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Police said when Vipin Kumar shot himself on Saturday, his wife Sundari, his younger brother Arvind and father Rishipal were present in the house. The couple did not have any children.

Sources said that Vipin had a dispute over a piece of land with his younger brother Arvind.

Kamlesh Bahadur, SP-rural, Meerut, said, “Some neighbours told the police that Arvind wanted to grab the whole piece of land and his father was also supporting him. This was bothering Vipin and he took the extreme step. His wife heard the gunshot and she also consumed poison after finding her husband dead.”

