Man shot at after argument at petrol pump in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj, April 11 A man was critically injured after being shot at by another man at a petrol pump in Nawabganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Monday.

According to reports, Anuj Mishra, 32, was getting petrol filled in his two-wheeler when another man came and the two got into a heated argument over a trivial issue.

The unidentified man took out a firearm and opened fire at Mishra who tried to run. The accused fired another shot at Mishra who then slumped to the ground.

The 32-year-old man was taken to a local medical facility and the police was informed. He has now been admitted to a district hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

The police have launched a manhunt for the assailant.

"We are gathering information and have also scanned the CCTV footage from the area. We will catch the accused soon," said a police spokesperson.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor