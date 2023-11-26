Man shot at in Delhi, accused still at large

New Delhi, Nov 26 A 20-year-old youth was shot at by a man, who was caught a few days earlier while attempting to steal batteries from a scrap warehouse.

The assailant harboured a desire for revenge, leading to the violent incident, said a Delhi Police officer on Sunday.

The officer said that the incident occurred on Saturday at around 8: 30 p.m. in northeast Delhi’s Shakti Vihar area.

“Imran, a resident of Shakti Vihar sustained bullet injury in his back. He and his relatives came to the Dayalpur police station to report the matter,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“He was taken to GTB Hospital and in his statement, he stated that on Saturday at about 08:30 p.m, Shoaib alias Babbar had shot him, while he was returning home after Namaz. He is undergoing treatment and is out of danger,” said the DCP.

According to Imran, Shoaib had tried to steal some batteries from his uncle’s scrap godown some days ago.

“They had caught and thrashed him. Shoaib had shot him to take revenge. Shoaib is absconding. He will be arrested soon,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor