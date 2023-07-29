Man shot at in Gurugram over suspected property dispute

Gurugram, July 29 A man was shot at by four to five assailants in the DLF Phase-3 area of Gurugram on Saturday morning.

According to the police, one of the assailants, identified as Sonu, is a nephew of the victim.

It is suspected that the attack was carried due to a prolonged property dispute within the family.

ACP (DLF) Vikas Kaushik said that the incident took place at around 11.23 a.m. on Saturday in the DLF Phase-3 area.

Victim Davender Bindar was carrying Rs 25 lakh cash with him when he was attacked.

Around four to five assailants in a car waylaid the victim's vehicle and fired eight rounds on him.

The victim was bleeding profusely and was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

"During the investigation, it was disclosed that the victim was shot at by his nephew over a prolonged family property dispute. The victim was involved in the transportation business. We have recovered Rs 25 lakh cash from the victim's car which was not robbed," Kaushik said. However, the police mentioned that the exact nature of the dispute could not be immediately verified and remains under investigation.

A team of forensic scientists later visited the scene of the attack. They collected evidence including a pistol and used cartridges from the victim's car.

"We have got some lead inputs about the absconding criminals. They will be arrested soon. A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered at DLF Phase-3 police station," the ACP said.

