Man shot at over monetary dispute in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 30 A 45-year-old man was shot at by his relative over a monetary dispute in North East Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m, a police control room call was received at the Shastri Park police station regarding a gunshot injury caused by a relative of a man following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Mohd Tazim, a resident of Buland Masjid, Shastri Park and his son Mohd Sameer (21), were returning to their house on a two-wheeler from their Scrap Shop in Chandni Chowk.

"Near Zero Pusta Shastri Park, one Mohd Arsalam, a resident of DDA Flat Shastri Park along with his maternal uncle Intezar and some others had fired at them," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Tazim sustained a bullet injury on his right thigh, and he was initially taken to the JPC Hospital before being referred to the GTB Hospital. "He is currently in stable condition," said the DCP.

Tazim disclosed that he had lent some money (approximately Rs 2.78 lakh) to Shamshad, his relative, which led to a dispute between them.

"The accused, Mohd Arsalam, is Shamshad’s son. Shamshad and his family are based in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh," said the DCP.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered on the statement of Sameer," said the DCP, adding that further investigation was in progress.

