Man shot at over property dispute in Delhi succumbs to injuries

New Delhi, March 26 A man, who was allegedly shot at after they were attacked by individuals in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, has succumbed to his injuries, an official said on Tuesday.

His mother and sister had also sustained injuries during the incident. Police said that they have arrested two accused identified as Vivek and Umesh Devi.

The official said that the prima facie motive seems to be property-related as those accused of carrying out the attack used to reside on the ground floor.

Police said that a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at 8:42 a.m. on Monday at Mangolpuri police station regarding firing and a quarrel in F-Block near Ramleela Park following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, the police team found a man, who was identified as Vinod, his mother Malti and his sister in injured condition.

“Vinod had suffered gunshot injuries and is critical. The injured were referred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram, adding that Vinod succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

“Statement of injured sister was recorded and a case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 323, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27/54/59 Arms Act has been registered,” said the DCP, adding that murder section is being added.

During the probe, Vivek and Umesh Devi were arrested and the weapon, which is a country-made pistol, was recovered.

