Man shot dead in his office in Delhi

New Delhi, May 29 A man, running a small fittings polish unit in east Delhi's Welcome area, was shot dead in his office by two unidentified men on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suraj, 32, a resident of Harsh Vihar, whose unit is near the Ahlawat Building in Kabir Nagar, Welcome.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said that Suraj was shot dead by two persons, who had come on a scooty.

"Suraj sustained four gunshot injuries. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Welcome police station," he said, adding that police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor