Man shot dead outside his shop in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 29 A shopkeeper was shot dead outside his shop here by two unidentified persons on Saturday evening, the police said.

Harjinder Singh Johal (53) was sitting outside his shop at Mall road in Chandigarh when the duo came on a motorbike and fired at him.

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

The police said an investigation has been launched and they are scanning the CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the accused.

