Man shot dead outside home in Gurugram village

Gurugram, Feb 3 A 42-year-old man was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at him outside his house in Gurugram's Rithoj village early Thursday morning. The victim received two gunshot wounds on the head and in the neck, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Khatana, a resident of Rithoj village.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sanjay was just 100 metres away from his house when unidentified assailants arrived and opened fire at him, the police said.

A resident discovered the victim's body a few metres away from his home and informed his family, said a police official, quoting the statements by residents.

Sanjay's family rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared dead. A case of murder has been registered at the Bhondsi police station, the police added.

"The incident is being probed from all possible angles. The deceased' family has also not alleged anything so far," said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

The police said that they were scanning footage of CCTV cameras on the possible routes that the accused persons may have taken while fleeing the crime spot.

