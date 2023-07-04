Man shot, robbed of Rs. 1 lakh in Delhi's Subhash Place

New Delhi [India], July 4 : A man was shot in the leg and robbed of his money by bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Subhash Place area while he was returning home from work on Monday night, said police.

The victim was identified as Ritesh, who works as an accountant in an oil company.

According to the Delhi Police, when Ritesh was returning home from work on his scooty, three bike-borne assailants waylaid him and robbed him of his money which amounted to around Rs 1 lakh. When Ritesh tried to fight off the assailants they shot him in the leg and fled from the scene.

The incident happened at around 9:15 pm on Monday. The Police said that with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the spot, the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Ritesh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar police station limits.

According to Delhi Police, at about 4.15 pm, on Sunday, information was received that a person had been stabbed at Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar, and the police team immediately reached the spot to find that the injured was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

On Saturday Delhi Police said that two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man in front of his father in the Delhi Cantonment area. A video of the killing also went viral on social media.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was recieved on June 24, that two persons have stabbed a man near Barat Ghar, Jharera village, Delhi Cantt.

On the receipt of the information, a team of Delhi police with staff reached the spot and came to know that the man with stabbing injuries had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

