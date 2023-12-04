Man shot twice after spat at paan shop in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 A 26-year-old man was shot twice in the leg following an altercation in east Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a gunshot injury in Old Mustafabad area was received at Dayalpur police station on Sunday forenoon.

A police team rushed to the spot and it was found that at 11 pm, Rashid, a resident of Main Road, opposite Eidgah, Janta Mazdoor Colony and his friends Danish and Sameer were standing near Asif Paan Wala, when three persons, led by Sahil, had an altercation with them.

"Sahil shot Rashid twice, on his right feet and right thigh. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital from where he was referred to GTB Hospital. He is being treated and is out of danger," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

"Efforts are being made to trace Sahil and his other associates," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor