Man, son drown while plucking lotuses from lake in B’luru

Bengaluru, Aug 24 A man and his son drowned while plucking lotuses from Bhoochanahalli Lake near Doddaballapur town in Bengaluru rural district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Puttaraju (42) and Keshava (14), residents of Shanthinagar in Doddaballapur town.

According to police, the victims had gone to the lake on Wednesday to collect lotuses from the lake for sale. The lotus flowers are in demand against the backdrop of Friday's Varamahalakshmi festival.

Police explain that the victims had entered the lake without knowing the depth and drowned in the slush while plucking the flowers. They had left their foot-wears and mobiles on the bank of the lake which were noticed by another flower seller who alerted the family.

Though the police rushed to the spot, the bodies could not be tracked as it was evening.

The bodies were recovered this morning by the sleuths of Fire Force and Emergency Services.

Doddabelavangala police are investigating the case.

-- IANS

