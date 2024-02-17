Man spotted doing inappropriate act by women in Delhi park; FIR lodged

New Delhi, Feb 17 A 25-year-old man was allegedly spotted engaging in an inappropriate act in the open at a park by a group of women in south Delhi's Saket area, an official said on Saturday, adding an FIR has been filed in this connection.

The incident occurred on February 12. The accused has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

"A man in a red sweater was m*****ating in the open. We -- 5-6 women noticed that, and called up 100 (police emergency helpline. He was spotted indulging in the act at 6.30 p.m. at the RWA park at J Block in Saket on February 12," the FIR filed by one of the women, accessed by IANS, read.

A senior police officer said that after receiving a call, a police team was dispatched to the spot and the accused was apprehended from the spot.

"A case under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Saket police station," said the official.

Last year, Delhi Police apprehended a man who had also allegedly indulged in a similar objectionable act in the presence of a minor girl while traveling on a Delhi Metro train.

