Man stabbed by unknown assailants in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 14 A man was stabbed by unknown assailants in Srinagar city on Saturday, police said.

Police said Sahil Ahmad Dar of Solina locality was stabbed by unknown assailants near the DAV higher secondary school in Jawahar Nagar area of the city on Saturday evening.

"The injured person has been shifted to hospital and an FIR has been registered in this incident. Efforts are on to nab the assailants," police said.

