Man stabbed to death by friend in Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, June 5 A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in south Delhi by his friend following a quarrel, police said on Wednesday, adding that they have apprehended the accused.

The deceased was identified as Nitesh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, Palam.

A police official said that the accused, identified as Govinda Parmane, was nabbed within four hours after the crime on Tuesday and two knives, used in the crime, have been recovered at his instance.

Police said that on Tuesday morning, a police control room (PCR) call regarding a dead body found in a house in the Palam area was received following which a police team reached the spot. The scene of the crime was preserved and inspected by the Crime and FSL teams.

The caller, Raju, who is the owner of the house, told police that when he returned to his house, he heard a commotion. Upon entering, he saw a man lying in a pool of blood and called the police.

Nitesh’s body was shifted to DDU Hospital and preserved in the mortuary. During the probe, the team searched the area of Hamdard jungle and successfully arrested the accused Parmane, who was hiding there.

"Parmane, due to peer group influence, developed alcohol/drug addiction. During interrogation, he disclosed that on Monday night, Nitesh came to his room along with his female friend and they consumed alcohol together. At around 4 a.m., he asked Nitesh to leave his room as he wanted to sleep," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Rohit Meena, said.

"At this, Nitesh became angry and called him to meet him in the street below his room at around 6 a.m. Nitesh was stronger than him and in fear of being beaten, he took two knives for safety," he said, adding that when Parmane went to meet Nitesh, the latter began slapping and beating him. An enraged Parmane then stabbed him.

