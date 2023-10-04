Man stabbed to death by security guard in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 4 A man was stabbed to death by a security guard in south Delhi following an altercation, a senior police officer said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ratiya Marg in Sangam Vihar.

The police received a PCR call at 10.18 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a stabbing incident.

A police team which reached the spot discovered that Sunil was taken to the HAH Centenary Hospital in Hamdard Nagar, where he was declared brought dead.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the assailant, identified as Pramod Kumar (40), and his family resided near a storage facility in Ratiya Marg, where he worked as a security night guard, the officer said, adding that his brother-in-law Dilip also lived in the vicinity.

"Sunil and his four other brothers also reside in the vicinity and are employed at the same storage facility. On Tuesday evening, they were celebrating Dilip's son's birthday. After the celebration, they had dinner together, but Ram Kishore, the victim's brother, remained at the facility.

“An altercation between Ram Kishore and Pramod escalated into a scuffle. Ram Kishore returned home and called his other brothers, leading to a confrontation between Pramod and Sunil,” the officer said.

Despite attempts by others to intervene, Pramod's aggression resulted in him stabbing Sunil with a kitchen knife on the service road outside the facility where the altercation occurred.

“Sunil began bleeding, while Pramod retreated into the compound. Sunil sat on the porch of a nearby house, lost consciousness, and fell onto the road. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said the official.

“A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused has been arrested. The weapon used in the offence has also been recovered."

