Man stabbed to death for objecting to use of abusive language in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 4 A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by a mobile repair shop owner after he protested against the latter using abusive language on phone in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said.

The murder took place at Naugawan Sadat's Nai Basti area and the incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed near the shop.

Police have booked two accused, who are now absconding.

According to police reports, victim Mohammad Ali, a class 11 student, had gone to his friend Azgar Abbas's house. When Abbas went to take a bath, he left his phone with Ali.

Soon, the phone rang and Ali received it, but the caller, Ameer Azam, abused Ali for no reason. Agitated, Ali rushed to Azam's shop and demanded to know why the latter had abused him.

At this, Azam and his friend Kaukab again started abusing Ali, who also replied in similar language. During the verbal spat, Azam allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Ali repeatedly.

Soon, police and family members of Ali reached the spot and took him to district hospital from where he was referred to a higher medical centre in Moradabad. Ali succumbed to injuries on the way.

According to Amroha Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Kumar Singh, "Police have registered a case against accused Kaukab and Ameer Azam under Sections 302 and 506 etc. of the IPC and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

--IANS

