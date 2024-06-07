Man stabbed to death for teasing woman in Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, June 7 A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death for allegedly teasing a woman in southeast Delhi, an official said, adding that the accused has been nabbed.

The accused was identified as Mohd. Javed (35), was a history-sheeter of Sunlight Colony police station.

According to police, on Wednesday, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding the stabbing incident at station road at Sarai Kale Khan following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, the police team found Rohit a.k.a Mogli, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan lying on the road with stabbed injuries and he was shifted to AIIMS trauma where he was declared brought dead.

“Despite a murder committed in the daylight in a crowded area, no person was willing to provide details of the accused person. Accordingly, as per facts and circumstances, a case was registered at Sunlight Colony police station and an investigation was taken up,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

The DCP said that the informers were deployed in the area and it was revealed that the accused involved in the murder was also having criminal involvements and he fled from Delhi immediately after the incident.

However, the police team traced the accused to Uttar Pradesh. “Javed was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh and the blood-stained clothes worn by him at the time of the incident as well as a weapon of offence was also recovered at his instance,” said the DCP.

On grilling, the accused disclosed that he and Rohit were drug addicts.

“A woman living in the Sarai Lake area was occasionally teased by the deceased while the accused treated her as a sister. The accused warned Rohit several times but he did not mend his ways,” said the DCP.

Due to these reasons, they argued two days ago when Rohit slapped him. In retaliation, Javed arranged a knife and on Wednesday stabbed Rohit multiple times resulting in his death, the DCP added.

