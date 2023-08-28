Man stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified individuals in Delhi on Monday, the police said.

Sharing details, a senior police officer said that at 7.50 p.m., a PCR call was received informing about a stabbing incident following which a team was rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found a man lying in a pool of blood in a room at Jatwara Mohalla in Daryaganj area with stabbing injuries on his body.

“The deceased has been identified as Furkaan, who was living there on rent,” the officer said.

The official added that from the scene of crime, it appears that he was attacked hours back. It has been learnt that two-three people had partied with the deceased on the previous night.

“In addition to Daryaganj police station team, special wings have also been roped in to solve the case,” the officer said.

