Man stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 4 A caretaker of a ‘DUSIB Toilet Complex’ in Central Delhi was found dead with stab injuries Monday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Pappu, a resident of Shastri Nagar in his 40s.

The police received a PCR call at around 6 a.m. regarding the incident at Holi Chowk, Baljeet Nagar, following which a team was immediately dispatched.

“Pappu was found lying dead with stab injuries. The deceased was caretaker of ‘DUSIB Toilet Complex’ . FSL and Crime teams have been called for inspection of the scene of crime and to preserve evidence,” said a senior police official.

“Special Wing of police are there to work upon the case and CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being scanned to gather information about the incident and the culprits."

