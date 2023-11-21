Man stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death when he resisted a robbery bid by five individuals in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Manjay Paswan, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana. Paswan used to work in a slipper factory in the west Delhi area and originally hails from Bihar.

According to police, on Monday, an information was received regarding the stabbing of a man near Mangolpuri railway station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police learnt that that one Jitender along with Paswan was going to the platform through a railway track when some boys (around five) caught hold of them for looting.

“Scuffle between them took place on the track itself and the accused attacked them with knives. He (Jitender) escaped but his colleague fell down. After some time, when he returned with four-five passersby, he found Paswan lying on the railway track in a pool of blood with injuries on his neck. He with the help of others lifted Paswan out of the truck,” said a senior police official.

“From the statement of the complainant and scene of crime, the place of occurrence seems to belong to the railway police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Paschim Vihar West police station,” the official added.

