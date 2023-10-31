Man stabbed to death in Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, Oct 31 A man was stabbed to death over a monetary issue in Delhi's Dwarka area, an officer said on Tuesday, adding that they have arrested the accused.

According to the police, on October 27 an incident was reported at the Dabri police station. The caller reported an unknown injured person lying in the street near Som Bazar road, Jeewan Park.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police team discovered a body of an unidentified man, estimated to be around 27-30 years old. Two sharp wounds were found on the chest and lower abdomen area, with an additional wound on the back.

“During their investigation, the police team analysed the CCTV footage from the scene and identified five individuals. Based on their analysis, they identified the suspect as Subham, a 26-year-old resident of Jeewan Park,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan.

“The team diligently worked to locate the accused person, examining multiple CCTV footage sources and enlisting the help of confidential informants in the area. Several raids were conducted, but the accused person frequently changed his location,” said the DCP.

Subsequently, specific information regarding the accused's movements was received.

“Through a combination of technical and manual surveillance, the police apprehended the accused in a park near Asalatpur, Janakpuri, Delhi. The weapon, a knife used in the commission of the crime, was recovered from his possession,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, the accused, Shubham, revealed that on October 27, he and his friend Sandeep, a.k.a Sunny (deceased), had distributed pamphlets and subsequently consumed alcohol.

“A dispute over money escalated, leading to a physical altercation in which Sandeep assaulted him. Later, at 40 Foot Road, another confrontation occurred, during which Shubham stabbed Sandeep with a knife before fleeing the scene,” said the DCP.

