Man stabbed to death in Delhi after altercation over snacks

New Delhi, May 7 Slapping a boy for not bringing snacks proved costly for a 28-year-old man, who was stabbed by four persons, including a minor in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri.

The police said that they have apprehended three out of four who stabbed the victim. The accused were identified as Jatin, Mohit, and a minor boy.

According to local sources, Jitender and his friends were consuming liquor at a reception function organised by his family when the altercation occurred.

"Jitender slapped one of the accused when he refused to bring some Chakna (snacks) for them. Later, when Jitender was alone, the accused stabbed him," the police said.

A senior police official said that they got a call about the incident at around 6:14 a.m. on Sunday. The police were informed that one Jitender (28) was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

A police team was immediately sent to the spot and found that the victim was in an unconscious condition due to excessive bleeding.

"Doctors advised the father of Jitender to shift him to a private hospital as his condition was serious.

The FSL Team and the Crime Team were called to conduct the inspection of the scene of crime. Initially we lodged an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC in this respect," said the police.

The police said that after checking many CCTV footage, they found a scuffle between Jitender and four other persons.

In the meantime, the police received information from Jaipur Golden Hospital that Jitender had succumbed during the course of treatment.

"After identifying all the accused persons from CCTV footage, several teams were formed to nab the culprits. All four accused persons were identified and three were apprehended by the teams," the police said.

