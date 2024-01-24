Man stabbed to death in Delhi, one held

New Delhi, Jan 24 A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after a heated argument over some issue in central Delhi, an official said on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested the accused.

The deceased was identified as Kamal, a resident of Punjabi Basti.

According to police, an incident of stabbing was reported at Anand Parbat police station on Tuesday.

“Injured namely Kamal was declared brought dead at hospital and subsequently, a case under section 302 (murder) was registered ,” said a senior police official.

During investigation, the accused identified as Suraj was arrested and the weapon of offence i.e knife was also recovered from his possession.

“The accused works as a delivery boy. Suraj and the victim are neighbours,” said the official.

During interrogation, Suraj disclosed that a few hours earlier before the incident on Tuesday, he had an altercation with Kamal and this led to hurling of abuses and slapping.

“Subsequently, Suraj stabbed Kamal,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor