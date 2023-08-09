Man stabbed to death in Delhi, one held

New Delhi, Aug 9 A man, who was stabbed by a group of individuals after an alteration in west Delhi on Monday, died on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, information was received on late Monday evening in the Rajouri garden police station regarding the stabbing of a person.

“During enquiry into the matter, it was found that one Md Kaif had an altercation with some boys outside City Square Mall in Rajouri Garden,” said a senior police official.

During the altercation, Kaif was beaten and stabbed by Sohil and his friends.

“Based on the information, a case of 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the official, adding that on Wednesday morning, Sohil was traced and apprehended.

The officials further said that Kaif succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at a hospital on Wednesday.

