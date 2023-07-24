Man stabbed to death in Delhi, police launches manhunt to nab the accused

New Delhi, July 24 A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men following an argument in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur area, a police official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shyam Gupta, a resident of Shukar Bazar Road, Jaitpur. He used to run a tour and travel business in the area.

A senior police official said that on Sunday around 11:30 p.m a police control room call was received at Jaitpur police station informing them that a man had stabbed another person in his stomach with a knife and that the injured is being taken to Safdarjung Hospital.

Upon receiving the call, a police team rushed to the spot and then to hospital. “The injured Gupta was declared dead by the doctors and subsequently, a medico-legal case was also obtained,” said a senior police official.

The statement of witness, brother of the deceased, Gopal Gupta was recorded in which he stated that his brother along with his friend Shyam Bhaghel had opened a Transport Office in the name of “Bhaghel Tour and Travels” at Shukra Bazar road.

“On Sunday around 11:30 p.m, when he was standing outside his home after having dinner, he heard a loud noise. He immediately rushed towards Baghel Tour and Travels Office and saw that two persons namely Rajender and Gulshan were arguing with his elder brother Shyam Gupta,” said the official.

“Rajender was saying to his brother that they would teach him a lesson as earlier he had slapped him. Thereafter, Rajender caught hold of his brother Shyam Gupta from behind and Gulshan took a knife and stabbed Shyam before fleeing from the spot,” said the official.

“He along with his brother’s partner Shyam Bhaghel took his brother to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said the official.

A case of murder has been registered at Jaitpur police station and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who are still at large, the official added.

--IANS

