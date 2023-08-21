Man stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

New Delhi, Aug 21 A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in northwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, on Sunday around 8 pm, an altercation occurred between the deceased's cousin and another individual due to a disagreement about physical contact.

Subsequently, upon the victim's arrival at the scene, he was stabbed in the thigh.

Earlier, a disagreement over hand contact arose between an individual named Gaurav and another person named Vijay within a café, although the issue was resolved at the time.

"Following this, Gaurav video-called his cousin Vinay, who resides in Alipur, while he was inside the café. Gaurav invited Vinay to join him but didn't mention the prior argument," said a senior police official.

Upon Vinay's arrival with friends, he became aware of the confrontation.

"The situation escalated and during Vinay's attempt to mediate, he was stabbed in the thigh. Vinay was taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to excessive bleeding," said the official.

"After an investigation, a case has been filed. Police reviewed CCTV footage and apprehended two suspects, Ashish, and Aftab," said the official.

The initial findings suggest that the group of assailants comprised around six to seven individuals.

"The body underwent a post-mortem examination on Monday at a city hospital before being handed over to the family. Police continue their efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects who are currently on the run," the official added.

