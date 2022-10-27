Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur, four apprehended

New Delhi, Oct 27 A 22 year-old man was stabbed to death in south Delhi's Badarpur area on Thursday, police said.

According to police, information was received from Safdarjung hospital regarding Sachin, a resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband, who was admitted by his friend Aakash after a stab injury.

"Sachin succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. A police team reached the hospital where Akash told police that they visited the house of their childhood friend Mukul, also a resident of Molarband, to celebrate his birthday," a senior police official said.

"At around 8 p.m., Sachin left the house and within a half an hour, a child from the neighbourhood informed them that he was lying near the house. Thereafter, Sachin was taken to nearby Bajarang Hospital by Aakash and Mukul. Later on, the injured was shifted to Safdarjung hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," the official added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Badarpur police station and investigation was taken up.

"During investigation, four accused, identified as Badal, Jatin, Mahipal and a 17-year-old were apprehended from their hideouts within hours," said police, adding that further investigation is in progress.

