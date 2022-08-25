Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Vikaspuri

New Delhi, Aug 25 A man was stabbed to death in the Vikaspuri area of the national capital, police said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that they got a call on Wednesday informing that a person with stab injuries was lying unconscious on road near Keshopur nullah in Vikaspuri.

A police team reached the spot where they found one person lying on road with stab injuries and one scooty parked at the crime scene.

"No eye-witness was found there. The deceased was identified as Omkar, a resident of Baprola Village. Omkar worked in a small factory in Chander Vihar," the police said.

Omkar was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctor declared him brought dead on arrival.

The police said that an FIR under section 302 of IPC at Vijadpuri police station has been registered.

