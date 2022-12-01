Man stabbed to death in Sadar Bazar, two juveniles held

New Delhi, Dec 1 A man with multiple stab injuries was found dead on the roadside in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area. The police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Nabi Karim.

"Information was received by the police at 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday regarding one unidentified body lying on the road near S.D. Hari Mandir Girls School. On reaching the spot, the police found the body of a youth aged between 20 and 25 years lying on the road in a pool of blood with stab injuries," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north).

"After identifying the deceased, the suspects were traced, both juveniles aged 15 and 17," said Kalsi.

"In between, an information was received that one suspect has been arrested by the Nabi Karim police station team. Efforts were intensified to trace the other suspect who was later apprehended on the basis of manual inputs," Kalsi said.

