Man stabbed to death over monetary dispute in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death after a monetary dispute turned ugly in Delhi’s Bindapur area on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj, who was listed as a Bad Character (BC) at the Bindapur police station.

Neeraj had reportedly entered into a monetary dispute with a person named Bobby, which took him to the latter's residence.

The situation escalated after Neeraj got engaged in a heated argument with Bobby's mother. At this juncture, Ajay (27), a local resident, intervened and got involved in a physical altercation with Neeraj.

“The altercation took a fatal turn, resulting in Neeraj sustaining a fatal stab wound,” said a senior police officer.

The incident took pace at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Prompt action was taken by the police, and a murder case was registered at the Bindapur police station. The primary suspect, Ajay, has been apprehended,” the officer said.

Ajay is also listed as a 'Bad Character' at the Bindapur police station.

“We are tryong to find out the exact motive behind the fatal confrontation. The involvement of Ajay's family members in the incident is currently under investigation,” the officer said.

