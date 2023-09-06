Man stalks woman then flees with her scooty in UP

Lucknow, Sep 6 A young man and his four associates have been booked for stalking a young woman, making obscene gestures, misbehaving with her and then fleeing with her two-wheeler in the Madiaon area of the state capital.

The accused was identified as Nirdesh Verma, 25. He was allegedly stalking the woman, 23, for a long time and was forcing her into submission for love, but the woman had snubbed him.

On August 30, Nirdesh, along with his aides, stopped the woman when she was returning home on a two-wheeler.

“They intercepted me near a playground and started misbehaving with me. When I objected to his act, he abused me and pushed me down on the ground from the vehicle. He then rode the vehicle and sped off,” she alleged.

The victim said Nirdesh threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police and hurled casteist abuses at her.

ACP, Aliganj, Ashutosh Kumar said that police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and started the investigation in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor