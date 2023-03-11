Man strangles wife to death, later dies by suicide in UP's Aligarh

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death and later died by suicide at his residence in Ratawali village of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the police said on Saturday.

While talking to ANI, Aligarh SP Palash Basal said, "Information was received from Ratawali village that a man and his wife had committed suicide."

He added, "Prima facie it appears that the husband first strangled his wife to death and then hanged self. Further probe underway."

The police have recovered the bodies from the couple's home, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

A case was registered at Barla police station, and officials were further probing the incident to ascertain the exact reason behind it.

( With inputs from ANI )

