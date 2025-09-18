Man swept away in floodwaters in Hyderabad, fourth death this week

Hyderabad, Sep 18 A 27-year-old man was swept away in floodwaters in Hyderabad late on Wednesday night while returning home on his motorcycle. The incident occurred under Balkampet bridge underpass in the heart of the city after another spell of heavy rains lashed the city.

Mohammed Sharfuddin, who was returning home to Kavadiguda on his scooter, fell into the water that had stagnated under the bridge and was washed away.

According to police, some local youth later retrieved his body. The deceased was an employee at a company that manufactures artificial limbs in Balanagar. Like every day, he was returning home from his workplace.

On a complaint by Sharfuddin’s family, SR Nagar Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Sharfuddin was the fourth person to be washed away in floodwaters in the city this week. Three persons were swept away in overflowing drains in two separate incidents on Sunday night following heavy downpour. Their bodies have not yet been traced.

Arjun (26) and his relative Ramu (25) were washed away in the flood water in Afzalsagar nala in Mallepally while Dinesh (24), who got washed away into a nala in Vinobha Nagar in Musheerabad area of Secunderabad, also remained untraced.

Heavy rains once again lashed the city on Wednesday night, inundating roads and low-lying areas. Rain water entered houses in a few colonies in the city while vehicular traffic was disrupted. Motorists were caught in traffic jams for 3-4 hours due to severe waterlogging.

Motilal Nehru Nagar colony in Begumpet was inundated and people could not step out as rainwater filled the cellars of apartment buildings and houses. Residents in old CBI quarters in Khairatabad also spent a sleepless night as water entered their homes.

Following heavy rains in Hyderabad, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed authorities to remain alert. All the department heads were ordered to work in coordination and ensure people do not face hardships.

The Chief Minister instructed the police, HYDRAA and city Traffic wings to deploy teams to the areas which were flooded. GHMC and Energy departments were also ordered to take immediate relief operations in the flood affected habitations.

The Chief Minister advised people to be alert in low-lying areas and not to venture out of their houses unless there is an emergency.

