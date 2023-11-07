Man thrashed, stabbed multiple times in Delhi park, dies

New Delhi, Nov 7 A 32-year-old man died after being beaten up with sticks and stabbed multiple times in a park by a group of individuals in outer Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Vinod alias Topi, a resident of Sultanpuri area.

According to police, on Monday at 11:04 p.m, a PCR call was received regarding a fight in a park. It was followed by another PCR call from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital that one Vinod had suffered multiple stab injuries in abdomen and hands and was unconscious. He was declared dead.

"Police immediately reached the spot and secured the scene of crime, and the crime team was called. Local inquiry was made to ascertain the details," said a senior police officer.

Vinod was rushed to a hospital by wife as their house is nearby. "He used to work as a labourer and was sick for the past one month," said the officer.

"On Monday night, Vinod was sitting in the park when some boys led by one Rohit came and started hitting them with sticks first. Later, he was cornered and attacked with a knife and he collapsed. The assailants immediately fled the scene," said the officer.

"There were multiple stab injuries on torso, abdomen, hands and back. A case of murder has been registered and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the attackers," the officer added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor