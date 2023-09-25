Man thrashed to death in Delhi, four arrested

New Delhi, Sep 25 A man was thrashed to death in Delhi over a monetary issue and relationship with one of the accused cousin's sister, an official said on Monday, adding that they have arrested four accused in connection with the incident.

The accused were identified as Yash (24), Rahul Tiwari (23), Sonu aka Pankaj (22) and Chandu alias Chander Prakash (24).

According to police, a police control room call regarding a quarrel near Moolchand Dispensary was received on the intervening night of September 23 and 24, at about 12.17 a.m. at Geeta Colony police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The PCR van transported the injured to Swami Dayanand Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctor,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena, adding that the deceased was identified as Rehbar, a resident of Jagatpuri.

During the probe, it was revealed that Rehbar had some old enmity with two individuals, Yash and Rahul.

“Both the suspects were searched at their residence, but they were found absconding. The mobile numbers of the suspects were checked and were found to be switched off. Multiple raids were conducted at the secret hideouts of the suspects,” said the DCP.

“In search of the suspects, raids were conducted at Kashmiri gate, Old Delhi Railway Station, and Lahori Gate also. Resultantly in the early hours of Monday, both the suspects, Yash and Rahulwere apprehended from Shastri Nagar area and subsequently two remaining accused Sonu and Chandu were also apprehended,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Yash’s one of friends, Rahees, residing in Jhuggi Chitra Vihar Delhi, had a monetary dispute with Rehbar.

“He further disclosed that one of his cousin sister had a friendship with Rehbar. Over the monetary dispute and relationship with his cousin sister, he along with his friends had a fight with Rehbar about one and half months ago,” said the DCP.

“On the incident day, Yash saw Rehbar roaming when he along with his associates caught Rehbar and with the intention to kill him, they hit him with kicks, blows and punches,” said the DCP.

