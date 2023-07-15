Man thrashed to death in drunken brawl in South Delhi

New Delhi, July 15 A 55-year-old man died after he was brutally thrashed during a drunken brawl in South Delhi’s Sarvapriya Vihar area, a police official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Loki Mandal, a resident of Balmiki Camp in Begampur.

The Malviya Nagar police station received a PCR call at 2.36 a.m. regarding the brawl between two men.

When a police team reached the spot at Gate no-3 of Sarvapriya Vihar, the caller informed them that one of the men, who was badly injured, had been shifted to AIIMS trauma centre with the help of an ambulance and a PCR van.

“The police team immediately reached the AIIMS Trauma Centre where an unknown person was declared brought dead. On local enquiry, the identity of the deceased was revealed as Loki Mandal.

“The accused identified as Rohit, a resident of Gurugram, was detained. He who disclosed that they both were in highly drunken condition and started abusing each other due to which a scuffle took place wherein he hit Loki with a stone on his head,” the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered.

