Man tries to enter NSA Doval's residence, detained by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 16 An unidentified person was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police after he tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"The unidentified man tried to enter the NSA Ajit Doval's residence, however, he was stopped by the security forces," official sources said.

It was learnt that the detained man hails from Bengaluru.

"Further investigations are underway," the source added.

More details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor