Man tries to strangle woman on Delhi street, flees with bag & mobile phone

New Delhi, Jan 8 A woman fell victim to a robber who tried to strangle her before making off with her belongings in Delhi’s Dwarka area, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on January 6 at 6: 30 a.m. on an isolated street in the Uttam Nagar area and the entire episode was caught in a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The shocking video, circulating widely on social media, reveals the assailant sneaking up on the unsuspecting woman as she walks alone in the deserted street. The man, later identified as Shiv Kumar, a.k.a Vikky (38), a native of Rajasthan, grabs the woman by her neck, tries to strangle her while she cries out for help.

When the woman falls unconscious on the ground, the accused flees away with her belongings, as per video.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said the accused was nabbed the same day.

"Kumar a.k.a Vikky (38) was arrested and the robbed bag and mobile have been recovered from him. He has been sent to judicial custody," said the DCP.

As per police, Kumar was found previously involved in six cases.

