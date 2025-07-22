Man, two daughters die of suspected food poisoning in Karnataka's Raichur

Raichur, July 22 In a tragic incident, a man and his two daughters died due to suspected food poisoning in Karnataka's Raichur district.

The incident was reported on Tuesday from K. Thimmapura village in Sirivara taluk.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Ramesh, eight-year-old Nagamma, and six-year-old Deepa.

Ramesh's wife, 34-year-old Padmavathi, and their other children, Krishna and Chaitra, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Padmavathi is said to be in critical condition, according to police sources.

Police said that Ramesh's family, who reside in Bengaluru, had returned to their native village four days ago.

On Monday, Ramesh had sprayed pesticide on his tur dal crop in the field, after which the family had dinner.

Later in the wee hours of Tuesday, all family members began complaining of stomach pain and fell seriously ill.

They were rushed to Lingasagur hospital for treatment. Deepa was declared brought dead, while Ramesh and Nagamma later succumbed at the hospital.

The incident occurred within the limits of Kavitala Police Station. Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

On March 17, in a tragic incident, two 13-year-old students died and 28 more students were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in an unauthorised hostel run by a private school in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district.

The 13-year-old Kerlong and Kirshen Lyang, students from Meghalaya, were the victims. The investigations revealed that a businessman from Malavalli organised a feast for his relatives and friends as part of Holi celebrations and sent the leftover vegetable 'pulav' and chutney to the hostel. Police have made two arrests in connection with the case.

On October 10, 2024, a five-year-old Dheeraj died of suspected food poisoning while his parents, Balaraj and Nagalaxmi, were hospitalised. The family had reportedly fallen sick after consuming a cake that Balaraj brought home due to a cancelled order.

