Man, two sons killed over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Nov 1 A 65-year-old man and his two sons were allegedly killed over a land dispute, while the third son is battling for his life at a hospital in tribal-dominated Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh.

The brutal killing was reported in Lalpur village, around 30 km from district headquarters in Dindori on Thursday. The incident has sparked tension in the village, due to which, a heavy police force has been deployed to avoid further disturbance.

The deceased were identified as Dharam Singh (65), Raghuraj Singh (35) and Shivraj Singh (30). The bodies were found lying in a pool of blood, while one person (Dharam Singh's third son) was found unconscious, and was rushed to a hospital.

Police said all three bodies had the same marks of injuries, and it appeared that they were attacked by an axe. Prima facia, it appears that the accused and victims were entangled in an old land dispute.

Police said three accused were arrested on Friday, while four others were still on the run. Search operation is being carried out to nab them, Durgadas Nagpure, head of Gardasari police station said.

On Friday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) K. K. Tripathi visited the victim's family and assured that all accused will be arrested soon.

The incident also sparked political controversy as the Opposition Congress raised questions about the security of tribal communities. Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh alleged that yet another horrific incident has exposed the law and order in the state.

"The triple murder in Dindori has exposed the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh. The government, which claims to be the protector of the tribals, has failed to protect them. The government's failure to provide justice and security to the tribal community is shameful," Singh added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor